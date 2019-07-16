- Home
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:50 PM
Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, public opinion on the opposition’s plan to protest against the government is almost equally divided, with support for the plan slightly more than disapproval.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Opposition parties have recently declared that they will organize a protest against the government with regards to the rise in prices/inflation and unemployment.
What is your opinion on this?” In response, 47% said it is a good decision and 43% said it is a bad decision. 10% did not know or wish to respond.