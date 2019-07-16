According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, public opinion on the opposition’s plan to protest against the government is almost equally divided, with support for the plan slightly more than disapproval

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Opposition parties have recently declared that they will organize a protest against the government with regards to the rise in prices/inflation and unemployment.

What is your opinion on this?” In response, 47% said it is a good decision and 43% said it is a bad decision. 10% did not know or wish to respond.