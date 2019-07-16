According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, public opinion regarding PML-N leader, Hamza Shahbaz’s recent arrest is equally divided with 31% of Pakistanis feeling happy about it, 29% upset and 30% unaffected

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, public opinion regarding PML-N leader, Hamza Shahbaz’s recent arrest is equally divided with 31% of Pakistanis feeling happy about it, 29% upset and 30% unaffected.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Recently, NAB arrested Hamza Shahbaz for several violations including the possession of assets more than his income, Ramazan sugar mills, and money laundering.

How did you feel about his arrest?” In response, 31% said they were happy, 30% said they were unaffected, 29% said they were upset and 6% said they had not heard about it. 4% did not know or wish to respond.