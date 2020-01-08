UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Opinion Split Regarding Punishment Of Lawyers Responsible For The Incident At PIC; (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:00 PM

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawyers responsible for the incident at PIC; (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out byGallup & Gilani Pakistan, public opinion split regarding punishment oflawyers responsible for the incident at PIC.

49% are optimistic while 47% pessimistic.A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Recently, therehas been a fight between doctorsand lawyers.

Have you read/heard anything about this?" In response, 58% said yes, and 38% said no.4% did not know or wish torespond.Respondents who had heard about the incident were further asked, "In your opinion, how likely is itthat the lawyers responsible for thePIC attack case will be punished?" In response, 22% said very likely, 27% said somewhat likely, 17%said somewhat unlikely while30% said it is very unlikely and 4% claim they did not know/did not respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Lawyers Split Women From

Recent Stories

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s new visa holds promise for ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 January 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.