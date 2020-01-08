Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawyers responsible for the incident at PIC; (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out byGallup & Gilani Pakistan, public opinion split regarding punishment oflawyers responsible for the incident at PIC.

49% are optimistic while 47% pessimistic.A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Recently, therehas been a fight between doctorsand lawyers.

Have you read/heard anything about this?" In response, 58% said yes, and 38% said no.4% did not know or wish torespond.Respondents who had heard about the incident were further asked, "In your opinion, how likely is itthat the lawyers responsible for thePIC attack case will be punished?" In response, 22% said very likely, 27% said somewhat likely, 17%said somewhat unlikely while30% said it is very unlikely and 4% claim they did not know/did not respond.