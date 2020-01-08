According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, public opinion split regarding punishment of lawyers responsible for the incident at PIC. 49% are optimistic while 47% pessimistic

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, public opinion split regarding punishment of lawyers responsible for the incident at PIC.

49% are optimistic while 47% pessimistic.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Recently, there has been a fight between doctors and lawyers.

Have you read/heard anything about this?” In response, 58% said yes, and 38% said no. 4% did not know or wish to respond.

Respondents who had heard about the incident were further asked, “In your opinion, how likely is it that the lawyers responsible for the PIC attack case will be punished?” In response, 22% said very likely, 27% said somewhat likely, 17% said somewhat unlikely while 30% said it is very unlikely and 4% claim they did not know/did not respond.