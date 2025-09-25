(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A public outreach program was successfully held at the Municipal Committee Hall in Jacobabad on Thursday, by the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi.

The program was organized under the supervision of Syed Mahmood Ali Shah, Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region.

The objective of this public forum was to provide citizens with direct access to government institutions and resolve their issues promptly. Representatives from various key institutions attended the program, including Shafiq Ahmed, Executive Engineer, Operations Division, SEPCO Jacobabad, Ali Lashari, SDO, SEPCO, Revenue Officer, SEPCO, Muhammad Zulfiqar, Zonal Manager, SSGCL, Noor Mumtaz, Assistant Director, NADRA, Muhammad Qasim, Assistant Director, Passport Office, and other officials from different departments.

A large number of citizens participated in the program, submitting over 100 complaints and issues. Of these, 35 complaints were resolved on the spot, while 20 complaints were registered for further action.

The public outreach program proved highly beneficial for the people of Jacobabad, providing them with an opportunity to present their issues directly to the representatives of concerned institutions and receive immediate feedback.

This initiative reflects the Federal Ombudsman's commitment to transparent, accountable, and people-friendly governance. Syed Mahmood Ali Shah thanked all participating institutions and reiterated the Federal Ombudsman's commitment to resolving public issues effectively.