Open Menu

Public Outreach Program Held In Jacobabad On Federal Ombudsman's Directive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Public outreach program held in Jacobabad on federal ombudsman's directive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A public outreach program was successfully held at the Municipal Committee Hall in Jacobabad on Thursday, by the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi.

The program was organized under the supervision of Syed Mahmood Ali Shah, Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region.

The objective of this public forum was to provide citizens with direct access to government institutions and resolve their issues promptly. Representatives from various key institutions attended the program, including Shafiq Ahmed, Executive Engineer, Operations Division, SEPCO Jacobabad, Ali Lashari, SDO, SEPCO, Revenue Officer, SEPCO, Muhammad Zulfiqar, Zonal Manager, SSGCL, Noor Mumtaz, Assistant Director, NADRA, Muhammad Qasim, Assistant Director, Passport Office, and other officials from different departments.

A large number of citizens participated in the program, submitting over 100 complaints and issues. Of these, 35 complaints were resolved on the spot, while 20 complaints were registered for further action.

The public outreach program proved highly beneficial for the people of Jacobabad, providing them with an opportunity to present their issues directly to the representatives of concerned institutions and receive immediate feedback.

This initiative reflects the Federal Ombudsman's commitment to transparent, accountable, and people-friendly governance. Syed Mahmood Ali Shah thanked all participating institutions and reiterated the Federal Ombudsman's commitment to resolving public issues effectively.

Recent Stories

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

17 minutes ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

25 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

2 hours ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

2 hours ago
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

2 hours ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan