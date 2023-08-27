Public Park to be built with Rs 320m at Old Sabzi Mandi site: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said a state-of-the-art public park would be established with an estimated cost of Rs.320 million on the site of Old Sabzi Mandi near Babar Cinema Jhang Road Chowk.

Addressing a briefing here on Sunday, he said that old vegetable market near Babar Cinema was sprawling over 43 kanals and 8 maarlas of land, which was shifted near Chak No 67-JB Sadhar bypass, and the land grabbers had illegally occupied the state land near Babar Cinema.

He said that the previous government had removed illegal structures of the Qabza Mafia and now the caretaker government had accorded approval for construction of a most modern public park on this land.

Physical work would be started on the park site after release of funds.

Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zameer Hussain briefed the DC with the help of 3D map and said that the public park would comprise of walkway track, outdoor gym set, recreational place for children, fountains, garden, public washrooms, food court and parking area in addition to electrical and mechanical work, horticulture work, ironed boundary wall, etc.