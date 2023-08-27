Open Menu

Public Park To Be Built With Rs 320m At Old Sabzi Mandi Site: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Public Park to be built with Rs 320m at Old Sabzi Mandi site: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said a state-of-the-art public park would be established with an estimated cost of Rs.320 million on the site of Old Sabzi Mandi near Babar Cinema Jhang Road Chowk.

Addressing a briefing here on Sunday, he said that old vegetable market near Babar Cinema was sprawling over 43 kanals and 8 maarlas of land, which was shifted near Chak No 67-JB Sadhar bypass, and the land grabbers had illegally occupied the state land near Babar Cinema.

He said that the previous government had removed illegal structures of the Qabza Mafia and now the caretaker government had accorded approval for construction of a most modern public park on this land.

Physical work would be started on the park site after release of funds.

Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zameer Hussain briefed the DC with the help of 3D map and said that the public park would comprise of walkway track, outdoor gym set, recreational place for children, fountains, garden, public washrooms, food court and parking area in addition to electrical and mechanical work, horticulture work, ironed boundary wall, etc.

Related Topics

Road Jhang SITE Sunday Market Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

5 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

19 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

20 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

20 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan