Public Park To Be Set Up Near Kamalpur Interchange Soon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:01 PM

Public park to be set up near Kamalpur Interchange soon

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that a beautiful public park will be established near Kamalpur Interchange soon

He visited the park site on Monday and said the project would be completed in collaboration with Kailash Group of Industries.

He visited the park site on Monday and said the project would be completed in collaboration with Kailash Group of Industries.

He said that the local administration was striving to provide conducive environment and entertainment facilities to the people in all parts of the district.

He also appreciated the cooperation of Kailash Group of Industries and urged the other philanthropists to come forward and donate for public welfare projects.

He directed Sadar Assistant Commisisoner Umar Maqbool to complete departmental work as early as possible so that physical work on park project could be started.

Director Kailash Group Farrukh Zaman and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

