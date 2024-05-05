Public parks being upgraded to facilitate citizens: DG PHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) All the public parks of Rawalpindi city were being upgraded to facilitate the citizens, said Director General (DG), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmed Hasan Ranjha.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to complete the up-gradation work of the city park swiftly.

The DG said that the authority was utilizing all available resources for the development and up-gradation of the public parks to ensure quality recreational facilities to the citizens.

Ahmad Hasan Ranjha said that special instructions had also been issued for the beautification and cleaning measures of the parks.

He said that the renovation, up-gradation and cleaning facilities of the parks were being ensured and the up-gradation work at all the public parks would be completed within stipulated time frame.

The DG also pointed out that apart from improving the cleanliness and security of the parks, all respective issues were being resolved to repair the walking tracks, lights, swings and benches etc.