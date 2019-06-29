UrduPoint.com
Public Parks Named After Political Figures To Be Renamed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:47 AM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to change names of all the public parks which have been named after political figures.AS per media reports public parks will be re-named after martyrs of Pakistan and Mashahir Pakistan

Sources said that all the public parks have been built out of national kitty and there is no room for naming the public parks after political figures which have been built on government expenses.The competent authority has given the approval in this regard and the public parks which have been named after Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif will be renamed after martyrs of Pakistan from July.

