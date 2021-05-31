Public parks to reopen on Tuesday

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to reopen all public parks in the provincial capital from Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to reopen all public parks in the provincial capital from Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting here at PHA's headquarters, Jillani Park, Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi said that parks would be reopened from 5AM to 9PM throughout the week.

He said that on the direction of Punjab government, the city parks were being reopened on daily basis with adherence of all precautionary measures. He added that in view of the coronavirus risk, citizens who intend to visit the parks would have to wear face masks and gloves.

"Citizens will be allowed to enter parks only after following all the SOPs", he said.

He said, only limited number of children would be allowed for playground areas and advised the visitors to take care of their own health by maintaining social distance from others.

Citizens were urged to cooperate with the parks administration for implementation of SOPs.

The meeting was attended by PHA Project Directors, Horticulture Directors, Director Headquarters, Director Financeand others.