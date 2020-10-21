Public participation at PM Citizen Portal crosses 3 mln mark: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :With the public participation at Pakistan Citizen Portal crossed three million mark, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday urged the people to use the forum for effective resolution of their complaints.

On Twitter, the prime minister said out of 2.

6 million complaints registered at the portal, around 2.4 million had been resolved. Of those, whose complaints were resolved, 591,000 expressed their satisfaction, he added.

"PCP (Pakistan Citizen Portal) has truly empowered the common citizen. I urge all our citizens to use (Pakistan Prime Minister Delivery Unit) for effective complaints' resolution," he said.