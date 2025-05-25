Public participation in ‘Save the Province’ protest will prove PPP’s popularity: Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday said that public participation in the “Save the Province” protest scheduled for May 26 in Peshawar will serve as a testament to the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) popularity among the masses.

He made these remarks while speaking with a delegation comprising Muhammad Rehan Baloch, Divisional President of Peoples Youth Ziauddin Bhittani, Zahid Bhittani, and Sikandar Khan Miankhel at the Governor House in Islamabad.

The delegation informed the Governor that under the leadership of PPP Parliamentary Leader Ahmed Karim Kundi, a large convoy from Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts will arrive in Peshawar to join the protest.

They also praised Governor Kundi for his efforts in launching various public welfare initiatives, including the Chashma Lift Canal project, the establishment of NADRA and passport offices in Paharpur tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan, and the expansion of the free ambulance service by the Red Crescent Society of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former Federal minister Jangez Jamali met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on several key issues, including the success of the “Battle for Truth” and Operation Bunyan Marsoos.

They also exchanged views on recent acts of terrorism in Khuzdar and other areas, which are believed to be a reaction to India's recent defeat.

In addition, organizational matters concerning the PPP were also discussed, with an emphasis on strengthening the party’s structure and strategy in light of ongoing national and regional developments.