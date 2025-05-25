Open Menu

Public Participation In ‘Save The Province’ Protest Will Prove PPP’s Popularity: Governor Kundi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Public participation in ‘Save the Province’ protest will prove PPP’s popularity: Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday said that public participation in the “Save the Province” protest scheduled for May 26 in Peshawar will serve as a testament to the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) popularity among the masses.

He made these remarks while speaking with a delegation comprising Muhammad Rehan Baloch, Divisional President of Peoples Youth Ziauddin Bhittani, Zahid Bhittani, and Sikandar Khan Miankhel at the Governor House in Islamabad.

The delegation informed the Governor that under the leadership of PPP Parliamentary Leader Ahmed Karim Kundi, a large convoy from Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts will arrive in Peshawar to join the protest.

They also praised Governor Kundi for his efforts in launching various public welfare initiatives, including the Chashma Lift Canal project, the establishment of NADRA and passport offices in Paharpur tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan, and the expansion of the free ambulance service by the Red Crescent Society of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former Federal minister Jangez Jamali met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on several key issues, including the success of the “Battle for Truth” and Operation Bunyan Marsoos.

They also exchanged views on recent acts of terrorism in Khuzdar and other areas, which are believed to be a reaction to India's recent defeat.

In addition, organizational matters concerning the PPP were also discussed, with an emphasis on strengthening the party’s structure and strategy in light of ongoing national and regional developments.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

19 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

33 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

2 hours ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

3 hours ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

3 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

3 hours ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan