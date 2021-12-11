UrduPoint.com

Public Pathway Retrieved From Squatters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Public pathway retrieved from squatters

A 10-kanal and 14-marla public path worth Rs 5 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in a village of Kamalia tehsil of Toba Tek Singh district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A 10-kanal and 14-marla public path worth Rs 5 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in a village of Kamalia tehsil of Toba Tek Singh district.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, one Naubahar Ranjha, a resident of Toba Tek Singh, had approached Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan stating that some people had illegally occupied the teeming pathway in his village, making it difficult for the locals to pass through.

The public route should be retrieved from the occupiers so that the daily problems of villagers could be alleviated, he stated.

A report by Toba Tek Singh Adviser also confirmed the land being occupied by intrusive squatters.

The ombudsman directed Assistant Commissioner Kamalia to recover the passage and submit a compliance report to his office.

Following the direction, AC Kamalia restored the public path by evicting the squatters.

Related Topics

Punjab Toba Tek Singh Kamalia From Million

Recent Stories

Govt to overcome all challenges soon, claims Dogar ..

Govt to overcome all challenges soon, claims Dogar

3 minutes ago
 Benzema fit for Madrid derby says Ancelotti

Benzema fit for Madrid derby says Ancelotti

3 minutes ago
 Ghazanfar Bilour confirms joining PTI

Ghazanfar Bilour confirms joining PTI

3 minutes ago
 LG minister condemns terrorist attack on polio tea ..

LG minister condemns terrorist attack on polio team at Tank

3 minutes ago
 Qureshi hopeful for bright future of Pakistan

Qureshi hopeful for bright future of Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.