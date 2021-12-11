Public pathway retrieved from squatters

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A 10-kanal and 14-marla public path worth Rs 5 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in a village of Kamalia tehsil of Toba Tek Singh district.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, one Naubahar Ranjha, a resident of Toba Tek Singh, had approached Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan stating that some people had illegally occupied the teeming pathway in his village, making it difficult for the locals to pass through.

The public route should be retrieved from the occupiers so that the daily problems of villagers could be alleviated, he stated.

A report by Toba Tek Singh Adviser also confirmed the land being occupied by intrusive squatters.

The ombudsman directed Assistant Commissioner Kamalia to recover the passage and submit a compliance report to his office.

Following the direction, AC Kamalia restored the public path by evicting the squatters.