Public places closed in Peshawar to prevent spread of corona-virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :An extraordinary situation developed in the provincial capital on Saturday as the public gathering places including wedding halls were closed down to prevent spread of corona-virus.

Those scheduled to celebrate weddings were left in a quandary after the sudden order to shut-down the wedding halls. "The district administration of Peshawar and other districts on Saturday, last, started action on the directives of the provincial government, closing down over 90 hostels, educational institutions, cinemas, public places and wedding halls," Secretary of the Rehabilitation, Relief and Settlement Department Abid Majeed said.

As many as 26 hostels across Peshawar as well as 32 educational institutions that had not announced vacations despite directives by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government were closed on Saturday, last. Tens of thousands of students were seen waiting at bus and coaches stands as they tried to find seats in passenger vehicles for their hometowns after announcement of vacations to stop the spread of the virus.

The management of the wedding halls are busy conveying information to others who had booked their halls for weddings and other events in the coming weeks. In turn, the families hosting these events are trying to convey this information to their invited guests.