Public places, offices sprayed with disinfectant

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Friday sprayed offices and public places with disinfectant to prevent spread of coronavirus A joint team of the TMA and Rescue 1122 washed police Line, DPO old office, police stations, courts, vegetable and fruit markets and streets with chlorinated water and other antiseptics chemicals.

The administration officials said that spray would help kill all germs and protect lives from being infected by deadly coronavrius.

However, they urged people to void visiting public places and going out of homes unnecessarily in such situation.

They said that people should often wash hands and avoid handshaking or hugging to prevent spread of coronavirus in the area.