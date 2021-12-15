Public, police liaison can help eradicate crime from society: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Mirwais Niaz Wednesday said that police have always brought significant reforms to link public and police and to bridge the gap, the police have also taken measures for the eradication of crimes and drugs

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Mirwais Niaz Wednesday said that police have always brought significant reforms to link public and police and to bridge the gap, the police have also taken measures for the eradication of crimes and drugs.

He expressed these views while addressing a day-long seminar on "Liaison between people and the police" organized by the Directorate of Human Resource Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST).

The DIG said that public and police liaisons can help eradicate crime from society. Many educational institutions like AUST can play their role by cooperating with the police. Mirwais Niaza said that I would appreciate the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tahir Irfan, Director Administration Ajmal Khan, Directorate of Human Resources and University Administration for organizing this meaningful seminar.

Vice-Chancellor AUST while addressing the seminar said that our aim is to raise awareness among the students through seminars and conferences so that they can play their best role for the betterment of society after graduation from the university.

He further said that the efforts of DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz and his team are commendable for the protection of society and especially the students from heinous crimes especially the menace of drugs.

Earlier while welcoming DIG Hazara, Director of Administration Ajmal Khan said that Abbottabad University would play its role in liaison between the people and the police, I will pay tribute to the excellent performance of the police. He further said that in the future we would also organize a similar seminar under the direction of the Vice-Chancellor.

The seminar was also attended by the SSP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat Khan and other police officers, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tahir Irfan Khan, Registrar Iftikhar Hussain, Director Administration Ajmal Khan, Director HR Dr. Sarfraz, Assistant Director HR Dr. Hassan Jahangiri, Assistant Director Administration Adeel Khan, Assistant Director Student Affairs Qazi Khurram Shehzad and heads of departments and faculty members as well as a large number of students.