Public, private buildings decorated to mark I-Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan is approaching, public and private buildings in the provincial capital are being decorated with large national flags, buntings and lights to express love for the homeland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :As the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan is approaching, public and private buildings in the provincial capital are being decorated with large national flags, buntings and lights to express love for the homeland.

People from every walk of life, especially youngsters are busy in decorating their houses and vehicles with national flags as the nation has started preparations to celebrate the Independence Day.

Buildings like Alhamra Hall, Wapda House, GPO and Alfalah Building situated in the centre of the city have been decorated with big national flags and lights.

Stalls selling different I-Day related items were found surrounded by youngsters who are eagerly waiting for the Independence Day celebrations and such stalls have been set up at several markets and footpaths.

Many shops, vehicles and motorcycles on all roads could be seen decorated with green and white colours in the city while several families have covered rooftops of their cars and hind screens with the national flags.

Adil, a youngster told this scribe that stalls along roads in the main markets had become centre of attraction for most of youngsters.

Waris Ali, a roadside vendor at the corner of urdu Bazaar, said that huge rush of children and youngsters could be observed in the evening buying flags and stickers for decorating their cars and vans, which reflect their patriotic spirit and enthusiasm.