Public-Private Dialogue calls for enabling business environment for women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Charsadda and Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), jointly organized a Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) to bring together key stakeholders for discussion on challenges and opportunities faced by women entrepreneurs.

The dialogue was attended by WCCI President, executive council members, representatives from the district administration, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Charsadda, TMOs (Tehsil Municipal Officers), the district social welfare officer, elected tehsil council members, and officials from SMEDA, NIC (National Incubation Center), the banking sector, civil society organizations (CSOs), media, and local women entrepreneurs.

The dialogue aimed to create a collaborative platform to identify barriers that hinder women entrepreneurs in Charsadda and propose practical solutions, promoting inclusive economic growth.

The gathering also provided an opportunity to foster networking between the public and private sectors and increase support for women-owned businesses at the local level.

Ms. Mahvish Ayub, Head of Strategy at the National Incubation Center (NIC), delivered a compelling presentation on how collaboration and networking can significantly empower women entrepreneurs.

She highlighted the pivotal role that NIC can play in facilitating business growth by fostering linkages between Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and SMEDA, especially for securing business grants.

Ms. Ayub emphasized NIC's commitment to providing training on innovation and modern business practices, which are crucial for preparing women entrepreneurs to compete in today’s dynamic market environment.

She also shared details about the registration process and how women entrepreneurs (WEs) can access NIC’s training programs, including online classes that cater to their needs.

Moreover, Ms. Ayub encouraged the participants to take full advantage of the resources and tools provided by NIC, which include mentoring, networking opportunities, and access to business development services.

Provincial Chief of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Rashid Aman delivered a comprehensive analysis of the development needs for Start-Ups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Charsadda.

He explored the regulatory frameworks that impact SMEs and pointed out policy gaps that currently hinder business growth, particularly for new and emerging enterprises.

Rashid emphasized urgent need for reforms in the corporate sector, highlighting the importance of providing policy support for SMEs, facilitating local trade, and enabling businesses to participate in export markets.

He also stressed the significance of forging partnerships, both locally and internationally, to unlock new business opportunities and drive growth.

Mossarat Qadeem, CEO of PAIMAN, and Ms. Tania Saleem, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Charsadda, recommended a full-day session focused on exploring opportunities and strategies for the growth of women entrepreneurs (WEs).

During the dialogue, Ms. Saleem addressed a key issue within women chambers, noting that many women chamber members often rely on the support of male chambers for representation, which she described as a non-democratic approach.

She stressed that women should be empowered to independently choose their representatives, enabling WCCI to grow autonomously and foster a more open environment for the expansion of women-led business ideas.

Ms Mossarat underscored the critical role that women entrepreneurs play in revenue generation and economic development, citing examples from countries like India and Bangladesh, where feasible business policies have significantly boosted women's participation in the economy.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shehbaz Khattak provided a detailed briefing on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Policy 2030, emphasizing its relevance to women-led businesses.

He highlighted key aspects of the policy aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs, focusing on improving access to markets, infrastructure, and essential services that facilitate business growth for women in Charsadda.

Mr. Khattak affirmed that the district administration, aligned with the Chief Minister’s Awami agenda, is fully committed to promoting gender equality and supporting women entrepreneurs.

He reiterated that empowering women at the district level is a top priority, and the administration is actively fostering collaboration between government bodies and women-led enterprises to create a more conducive business environment.

Among the initiatives discussed, Mr. Khattak announced that the district administration plans to offer office premises to the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) in government facilities, making it more convenient for women entrepreneurs to operate.

He also shared plans for a women-led business expo in Charsadda, set to take place in November 2024, which will provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services.

The Public-Private Dialogue concluded with participants expressing appreciation for the productive discussions and the district administration's support for women entrepreneurs.