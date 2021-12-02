UrduPoint.com

Public Private Organizations Should Constitute Internal Harassment Committees: Khashmla Tariq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :All the institutions, offices and organizations should have internal harassment committees, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq said on Thursday.

Addressing an awareness seminar, she said that the organizations must report their status of compliance with the workplace harassment law.

According to the details Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and Blue Veins organized a seminar on 16- Day activism of women in Peshawar, said the press release.

Kashmala Tariq said that women should be aware of their rights and they should not tolerate the injustices.

She said that using mobile phones to intimidate or stalk others, unwanted offers and messages at social media like Facebook, Instagram etc. falls under harassment and must be reported.

She, however, urged the harassment victims to collect strong evidence against the harassers before filing a complaint.

She said that FOSPAH is equipped with a swift and simple procedure, any victim either directly or through internal inquiry committee can register a complaint which does not require any lawyer and takes only two months to decide the case.

Federal Ombudsman further said that FOSPAH is also empowered under the "Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act 2020" to protect and secure therights of ownership of women in the property (inherited or owned).

