UrduPoint.com

Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 Sails Through Senate

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 sails through Senate

The Senate on Thursday passed the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that seeks to restart the stalled public private partnership being delayed due to the legal issues arisen after notification of the Amendment Act of 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate on Thursday passed the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that seeks to restart the stalled public private partnership being delayed due to the legal issues arisen after notification of the Amendment Act of 2021.

The Bill was moved by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry asking the chair to immediately pass the bill as the construction work on Hyderabad Sukkur Motorway was stalled due to legal complications.

Senator Raza Rabbani opposed the passage in haste, but the house passed the bill with majority vote.

According to the Statement of Object and Reasons, the board of Public Private Partnership Authority (the P3A), in exercise of its powers conferred upon the Board under the Ac VIII of 2017, approved the road infrastructure project titled "Sialkot (Sambrial)- Kharian Motorway Project by authorizing the procuring agency, the National Highway Authority to procure the project through competitive bidding under Public Procurement Rules, 2004.

Meanwhile, the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Act 2021 was passed by the Parliament. Subsequently, a legal question arose regarding validity of the approval process since the approval fora had changed under the said Amendment Act of 2021.

Hence, upon the advice received from the Ministry of Law and Justice, a saving provision may be added, as sub clause (1A) in section 14 of the Act VIII of 2017 as amended by the Amendment Act of 2021, which says "(1A) for the avoidance of doubt, where prior to the commencement of the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Act, 2022, any approvals that had been granted with respect to any project qualification proposals and project proposals, such approvals shall continue to be in force unless amended, withdrawn or rescinded by an authority competent to do so under this Act.

Award of strategic projects of national importance including "Sialkot (Sambrial)-Kharian Motorway Project" in public private partnership mode is being delayed due to the legal issues arisen after notification of the Amendment Act of 2021.

The insertion of 'saving clause' mentioned in the bill along with some other amendments in the Act VIII of 2017 as amended by the Amendment Act of 2021.

The House referred "the Publication of Laws of Pakistan (Amendment Bill), 2022" to the standing committee concerned for further deliberations and discussions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Ahsan Iqbal Motorway Parliament Vote Raza Rabbani Road Hyderabad Sukkur Sialkot Kharian Sambrial May NHA 2017 From

Recent Stories

Explosions, 'unprecedented' fire hit Berlin forest ..

Explosions, 'unprecedented' fire hit Berlin forest

3 minutes ago
 Candlelight vigil in remembrance of police martyrs ..

Candlelight vigil in remembrance of police martyrs at Liberty Chowk

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan HC in Dhaka observes Youm-e-Istehsal

Pakistan HC in Dhaka observes Youm-e-Istehsal

3 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police observed 'Martyrs Day'

Hyderabad police observed 'Martyrs Day'

3 minutes ago
 US CG hands over Biosafety Lab to Sindh Health dep ..

US CG hands over Biosafety Lab to Sindh Health dept

8 minutes ago
 SHCBA expresses concern over reports of issuance o ..

SHCBA expresses concern over reports of issuance of NIC to illegal immigrants

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.