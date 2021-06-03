UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Private Partnership Authority Bill, 2021 To Help Modernize Various Sectors: Swati

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:24 PM

Public Private Partnership Authority Bill, 2021 to help modernize various sectors: Swati

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Thursday lauded passage of the Public Private Partnership Authority Amendment Bill, 2021 and said it would help modernize various sectors by using the latest resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Thursday lauded passage of the Public Private Partnership Authority Amendment Bill, 2021 and said it would help modernize various sectors by using the latest resources.

Speaking in Senate on the bill, he said the legislation would benefit all projects of Pakistan Railways besides increasing local and foreign investment.

He thanked all the senators for supporting the bill and also congratulated the nation, traders, investors and said it was the great achievement during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tenure.

Earlier, Senate passed the Public Private Partnership Authority Amendment Bill, 2021 which was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Ali Muhammad Khan also laid the report on 2nd Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of National Finance Commission Award (January-June, 2020), as required under clause (3B) of Article 160 of the Constitution.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-Din Babar moved the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was referred to the relevant committee for further consideration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister Asad Umar 2020 All Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Girl's body found from drain

4 minutes ago

Lithuania vaccinates Minsk-based EU diplomats

4 minutes ago

11 dead in fresh violence in eastern DR Congo

4 minutes ago

Who will be given preference for Pfizer vaccine in ..

31 minutes ago

ADX lists US$1 billion bonds issued by Abu Dhabi P ..

44 minutes ago

UAE, Luxembourg form joint economic committee, fir ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.