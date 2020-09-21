Public-Private partnership bill to be proved a game-changer : Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on information and local government Kamran Khan Bangash on Monday expressed that Public-Private partnership bill of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government would be proved a game-changer for transformation of the provincial landscape through bringing vast opportunities for the development of construction sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on information and local government Kamran Khan Bangash on Monday expressed that Public-Private partnership bill of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government would be proved a game-changer for transformation of the provincial landscape through bringing vast opportunities for the development of construction sector.

Talking to ptv news, he explained that the government of KP envisions a conducive business environment for attracting investment in its various sectors for the economic revival and generating the employment opportunities for the local population through public private initiatives.

He hoped that the KP government's steps would bring industrial revolution in the province, adding, facilitating the private sector is our top most priority for economic growth and job creation as well.

He said under this bill the rights of investors would be further secured and the job opportunities would be created for youth.

He said in view of the financial crisis, it is not possible for KP to set out on a journey of development other than through public-private partnership, adding, the government and the concerned private agencies would have to pull through and work together to remove these drawbacks.

The current public-private partnership mechanism needs to be further improved for the fastest development program for construction industry, he added.

Kamran Bangash said the government would introduce the Public-Private Partnership bill in a bid to ensure competition and transparency in the award of big development projects.

He said there was a need to create an enabling environment for public-private partnership by streamlining the project and providing an effective framework policy guidelines.

He said the draft legislation-Public Partnership bill 2020 was presented in a KP Assembly for its approval, adding, the bill has been submitted as draft ordinance for consideration.

Replying a Question, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the vision of PM Imran Khan has been initiating construction work on several small mini and micro dams to irrigate barren lands across the Province which would produced more energy to meet the demands.

He adds the province is investing in natural resources as well as tourism, agriculture, engineering, cement industry, minerals and other sectors.

He also assured that the flaws in administration sides would be addressed on priority and transparency in all development projects would be ensured where honest officers were appointed.