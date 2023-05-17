UrduPoint.com

Public-private Partnership Crucial For Providing Relief To Poor Affected By Diseases: Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Health experts on Wednesday emphasized the crucial role of public-private partnership in extending aid to the vulnerable section of society, as the poor grappled with the dual burden of a debilitating illness and worsening financial circumstances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Health experts on Wednesday emphasized the crucial role of public-private partnership in extending aid to the vulnerable section of society, as the poor grappled with the dual burden of a debilitating illness and worsening financial circumstances.

The experts made the remarks at a webinar on Sehat Sahulat Program, organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Somroo said public-private partnerships played an instrumental role in providing high-quality and free-of-cost healthcare in the poorest areas of Sindh.

She said that during her professional career, she experienced issues of poor coordination between public bodies and bureaucratic systems, leading to hindrances in effective service delivery.

Vice Chancellor of Health Services academy, Dr Shahzad Ali highlighted that successful global social protection programs took decades to reach a substantial coverage level while Pakistan had achieved profound success in less time.

He said that social protection in Pakistan had been hindered by a lack of public infrastructure and finances which forced the already vulnerable segments to bear health expenses out of pocket and exacerbates poverty.

CEO, Sehat Sahulat Program, Dr Arshad informed that the program covered 80% of inpatient health coverage across Pakistan excluding Sindh and Baluchistan and added "The process of including five districts from Sindh is also underway while coverage to Balochistan will be initiated next month," he added.

Divulging details of the health financing strategy, the CEO said that the strategy would be formulated soon as the subject is under discussion between the government, development partners and other stakeholders and further said duplication of social services in the country subsequently led to misspending, therefore, eradication of the duplicate services was imperative to save funds.

He emphasized the need for direct financing through health levies to maintain public hospitals and customer-centric services and also highlighted the other challenges which led to major problems especially outdated management style and poor infrastructure.

