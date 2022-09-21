UrduPoint.com

Public-private Partnership Key To Improve Standard Of Education: PM AJK

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 11:50 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Sep, 2022 ):Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Wednesday that public-private partnership was key to improve the quality and standard of education in AJK.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony at a local private sector school.

The ministers, including Abdul Majid Khan and Chaudhry Mohammad Rasheed were among the guests.

While addressing the function, Tanveer Ilyas said preparation of a confident new generation was one of the Primary duties of the educational institutions.

He said the developed nations across the globe excelled in every field of life because of paying immense attention to education sector.

PM AJK said that state-owned educational institutions were also performing on their own, however, for their further improvement, it was imperative to create a mechanism of public-private partnership.

Expressing his pleasure to see the confidence of the school children, the PM said, "It is our shared responsibility to provide proper guidance and counseling to our children who happen to be the future architects.

He said that education played an important role in the progress and prosperity of developed countries.

While announcing 7 lakh rupees for the school, the PM also announced a cash prize of 2500 for the children who performed in the event.

