Public-private partnership model be promoted to attract investment in AJK tourism sector: Masood

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) : Jun 16 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday emphasized the need of promotion of tourism in the picturesque AJK in consonance with the global public-private partnership model so as to attract investment by foreign investors and the overseas Kashmiris.

The territory was enriched with great potential for investment in the tourism sector in the area, he said talking to Chairman of Azad Kashmir board of Investment Sardar Naveed Sadiq in Rawalakot. Sardar Masood said an investment-friendly environment needed to be created in the state to attract investors in different sectors.

For that purpose, he suggested, a conference of investors should be organized in London to which the Kashmiri immigrants settled in Europe, the United States and Britain should be invited and they should be apprised of investment opportunities in Azad Kashmir and the concessions the state government offered to investors.

Earlier talking to various delegations at PWD Rest House in Banjonsa, the AJK president said planning should be made on individual and collective levels to reap the economic dividends of tourism in the state.

He said comprehensive planning was needed for the uplift of tourism places like Rawalakot, Banjonsa and Toli Pir. However, he maintained that it was also obligatory for the local population to play its role in maintaining environmental balance and preserving natural resources in these areas.

The PML-N delegation led by Dr Ishtiaq told the state president that widening of road from Dothan to Ponotah would provide access to the local vegetables and poultry products to the market, and will usher in hectic economic activity in the area.

Delegations led by Sardar Inayat Khan from Banjonsa and Sardar Tauseef Aziz from Horna Mira Bheri apprised the AJK President of the problems related to construction of educational institutions and health centers and introduction of science classes in their respective areas in the district.

The AJK president assured to consider these demands, and take necessary steps on the government level.