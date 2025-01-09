Public-private Partnership Stressed To Increase Women Role
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 07:05 PM
A consultative session on women empowerment was held under the auspices of the Punjab Women Development Department on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A consultative session on women empowerment was held under the auspices of the Punjab Women Development Department on Thursday.
The meeting included detailed discussions on business mechanisms and strategies for financial inclusion for women. Parliamentary Secretary Sadia Taimor, members of the chamber of commerce, and various businesswomen participated in the meeting.
The discussion focused on increasing women’s representation in leadership roles and devising practical strategies to address the challenges faced by women.
Parliamentary Secretary Sadia Taimor stressed the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to provide opportunities for women’s development.
She further stated that funds and networking opportunities will be provided for businesswomen, while training programs are being designed to enhance skills development.
She announced that this year, Women’s Day on March 8 will be celebrated in a unique manner, with efforts to introduce new faces in various fields. Sadia Taimor also mentioned that on Women’s Day, stalls will be provided to women under the eleven Chambers of Commerce to promote their businesses.
Participants in the meeting presented various suggestions to make financial inclusion and business mechanisms for women more effective and appreciated the initiatives of the Women Development Department.
Recent Stories
SIEs Swat, Dir to usher industrial development in region: SACM
Judicial Academy holds two-day consultative wksp on “Prison Reforms”
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provides aid to 2000 families in Kurram
NPC governing body meets to review plans
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.38 billion
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan prai ..
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets
Encroachments cleared in Jaranwala
Public-private partnership stressed to increase women role
CT Scan machine at ATH ends its life span, admin addresses public concerns
Media role in protecting children from crippling polio disease emphasized
Lebanon army chief set to become president in second parliament vote
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judicial Academy holds two-day consultative wksp on “Prison Reforms”2 minutes ago
-
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provides aid to 2000 families in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
NPC governing body meets to review plans2 minutes ago
-
Encroachments cleared in Jaranwala5 minutes ago
-
Public-private partnership stressed to increase women role5 minutes ago
-
CT Scan machine at ATH ends its life span, admin addresses public concerns5 minutes ago
-
Media role in protecting children from crippling polio disease emphasized5 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 1200kg dead chicken5 minutes ago
-
Subuk Raftar train to stop at Gujranwala Cantt5 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan5 minutes ago
-
Excise Dept intensifies crackdown on fake plated, unregistered vehicles14 minutes ago
-
NA body resolves to ensure MDCAT transparency15 minutes ago