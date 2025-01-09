Public-private partnership stressed to increase women role

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 07:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A consultative session on women empowerment was held under the auspices of the Punjab Women Development Department on Thursday.

The meeting included detailed discussions on business mechanisms and strategies for financial inclusion for women. Parliamentary Secretary Sadia Taimor, members of the chamber of commerce, and various businesswomen participated in the meeting.

The discussion focused on increasing women’s representation in leadership roles and devising practical strategies to address the challenges faced by women.

Parliamentary Secretary Sadia Taimor stressed the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to provide opportunities for women’s development.

She further stated that funds and networking opportunities will be provided for businesswomen, while training programs are being designed to enhance skills development.

She announced that this year, Women’s Day on March 8 will be celebrated in a unique manner, with efforts to introduce new faces in various fields. Sadia Taimor also mentioned that on Women’s Day, stalls will be provided to women under the eleven Chambers of Commerce to promote their businesses.

Participants in the meeting presented various suggestions to make financial inclusion and business mechanisms for women more effective and appreciated the initiatives of the Women Development Department.

