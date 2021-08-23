Public-private partnership stressed to make Railways profitable entity

(@FahadShabbir)

Speakers have stressed the need of adopting public-private partnership model and mobilizing the corporate sector to transform Pakistan Railways into a profitable entity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Speakers have stressed the need of adopting public-private partnership model and mobilizing the corporate sector to transform Pakistan Railways into a profitable entity.

In a joint webinar by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and NGO Reenergia on 'Vision for Pakistan Railways' on Monday, the ideas were shared on how to turn this national asset into an enterprise which would contribute to the economy of the country.

Secretary Railways Habibur Rehman Gilani, CEO/ Senior General Manager Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon, Vice Chairman PIDE Dr. Nadeemul Haque, Dr. Afia of the Reenergia were among the speakers while CEO Reenergia Dr. Amir Zafar Durrani moderated the webinar.

The webinar is part of the series of the research dialogues to find ways to deal with the issues faced by the Pakistan Railways and help it restore its lost status of a profitable organization of the early 1960s when Pakistan Railways catered for the 70 percent of the freight business of the country.

Secretary PR Habibur Rehman Gilani said Pakistan Railways is a far better institution than what is the perception outside, adding that Pakistan Railways has embarked upon a transformation journey as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve the performance of key national institutions.

He said PR is committed to the infrastructure upgradation and embracing technology through automation to make the railways customer centric.

He also hinted hiring of professionals from the corporate sector, exploiting railway land commercially and offering PR assets for branding to raise revenue.

He said some 70 million commuters use railways annually and there were plans to exploit its resources to make it a profitable institution.

The speakers stressed the need of institutional reforms within Pakistan Railways to turn it into a successful enterprise which will contribute to the economic growth of the country rather than becoming a burden and a liability for the nation.