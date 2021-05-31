Public-private partnership to be encouraged for promotion of tourism

Consortium of German Companies has shown their interest in investment in Punjab's tourism sector

This development was made in a meeting of representative of the Consortium in Pakistan who called on Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood, here on Monday. Secretary Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) Capt. (Retired) Mushtaq Ahmed was also present during the meeting.

Shamoon Sadiq, representative for German investment companies Neoquell and CWF offered that both firms intended to make college of tourism and other institutions at piece of land at Harbanspura, Lahore owned by TDCP.

"Besides we are also considering investment at Dharabhi Lake, Chakwal, tourist spot at DG Khan", said the representative.

The Adviser while welcoming the offer said that public-private partnership was being encouraged for developing tourism facilities in Punjab.

He said, "Thanks to the vibrant policies introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the confidence of foreign investors has raised manifold."He said that the Managing Director of TDCP would start the initial talk with the German consortium.

Secretary Tourism and Archaeology Mushtaq Ahmed assured that all facilities would be provided to the Germans.