UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public-private Partnership To Be Promoted In Health Sector: Chief Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:53 PM

Public-private partnership to be promoted in health sector: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presiding over a meeting at his office on Friday and reviewed different proposals for construction and operationalisation of hospitals under the public-private partnership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presiding over a meeting at his office on Friday and reviewed different proposals for construction and operationalisation of hospitals under the public-private partnership.

Addressing the meeting, he said that public-private partnership practice would be promoted for construction of hospitals in future. He said that a comprehensive business model should be devised for the purpose, adding that final recommendations should be presented after studying international models. He said that the health sector was ignored in the past, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in the best service delivery.

He said that special attention would be paid for the best service delivery through the public-private model, he added.

The chief minister said that a strategy should be devised to implement the idea of a health city and final recommendations should be presented to him.

The secretary specialized healthcare & medical education briefed the meeting about the proposed programme of construction and operationalisation of hospitals through public-private partnership.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Business Education Punjab Government Best Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

BOI emphasizes on G2G framework to give firm push ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese investors keen to invest in Supply Chain B ..

3 minutes ago

NAB Balochistan observes Kashmir Hour

3 minutes ago

Kashmir hour observed in District and Central Jail ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 30 Aug 2019

10 minutes ago

People of KP ready to march towards New Delhi: Chi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.