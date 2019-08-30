Public-private partnership to be promoted in health sector: Chief Minister

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar presiding over a meeting at his office on Friday and reviewed different proposals for construction and operationalisation of hospitals under the public-private partnership.

Addressing the meeting, he said that public-private partnership practice would be promoted for construction of hospitals in future. He said that a comprehensive business model should be devised for the purpose, adding that final recommendations should be presented after studying international models. He said that the health sector was ignored in the past, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in the best service delivery.

He said that special attention would be paid for the best service delivery through the public-private model, he added.

The chief minister said that a strategy should be devised to implement the idea of a health city and final recommendations should be presented to him.

The secretary specialized healthcare & medical education briefed the meeting about the proposed programme of construction and operationalisation of hospitals through public-private partnership.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.