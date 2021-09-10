UrduPoint.com

Public, Private Schools Closed Again Till Sept 15

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :School education Department (SED) Punjab has announced to close all schools across the province for another period from September 12th to 15th in the wake of Covid-19 breakout.

According to the notification issued here on Friday, the decision was taken following the recommendations by the National Command and Operation Center.

It may be mentioned here that SED had closed all schools earlier on September 03 till September 11.

The Provincial Minister for school Education Dr Murad Ras in a tweet announced that all private schools also will be closed along with the public sector institutions. He urged the people to stay home and strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures of the Covid-19 to protect themselves and others from infections.

