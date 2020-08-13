UrduPoint.com
Public, Private Schools Not To Reopen Before September 15: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:02 PM

All private and public sectors educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen on September 15; this was categorically stated by spokesman for Education Department KP on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :All private and public sectors educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen on September 15; this was categorically stated by spokesman for education Department KP on Thursday.

He said the decision was taken to protect students from the threat of coronavirus. All the private schools have been issued strict instructions to abide by the decision and not to reopen schools before the mention date.

The spokesman also urged parents not to send their children to schools before the prescribed date, no matter if the schools administration pressurized them for attendance of their children.

The government took this decision for the healthcare of students and to protect them from coronavirus infection, he said.

The spokesman also stressed upon the schools administrations to cooperate with the government and Education Department in this regard and do not reopen their schools before the due date.

He said though September 15 has been set for reopening of schools however on Federal level the situation regarding coronavirus is being observed from time to time and the date for reopening of schools can be revised.

However, he firmly said it is the ultimate decision that public and private schools will not be reopened before September 15.

He said the educational process will start from September 15 and only teachers and administration staff have been allowed to attend schools by following proper SOPs to look after the administrative affairs of schools.

