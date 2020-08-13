UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public, Private Schools Not To Reopen Before September 15: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Public, Private schools not to reopen before September 15: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Spokesman for education Department KP on Thursday said that all private and public sectors educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reopen on September 15.

He said the decision was taken to protect students from the threat of coronavirus. All the private schools have been issued strict instructions to abide by the decision and not to reopen schools before the mention date.

The spokesman also urged parents not to send their children to schools before the prescribed date, no matter if the schools administration pressurized them for attendance of their children.

The Government took this decision for the healthcare of students and to protect them from coronavirus infection, he said.

The spokesman also stressed upon the schools administrations to cooperate with the Government and Education Department in this regard and do not reopen their schools before the due date.

He said though September 15 has been set for reopening of schools however on Federal level the situation regarding coronavirus was being observed from time to time and the date for reopening of schools could be revised.

However, he firmly said it was the ultimate decision that public and private schools would not be reopened before September 15.

He said the educational process would start from September 15 and only teachers and administration staff have been allowed to attend schools by following proper SOPs to look after the administrative affairs of schools.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education September All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

6 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

9 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

21 minutes ago

Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Te ..

37 minutes ago

Deyaar releases H1 2020 financial results

51 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiana says Nazia Hassan will forever be in ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.