Public, Private schools not to reopen before September 15: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Spokesman for education Department KP on Thursday said that all private and public sectors educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reopen on September 15.

He said the decision was taken to protect students from the threat of coronavirus. All the private schools have been issued strict instructions to abide by the decision and not to reopen schools before the mention date.

The spokesman also urged parents not to send their children to schools before the prescribed date, no matter if the schools administration pressurized them for attendance of their children.

The Government took this decision for the healthcare of students and to protect them from coronavirus infection, he said.

The spokesman also stressed upon the schools administrations to cooperate with the Government and Education Department in this regard and do not reopen their schools before the due date.

He said though September 15 has been set for reopening of schools however on Federal level the situation regarding coronavirus was being observed from time to time and the date for reopening of schools could be revised.

However, he firmly said it was the ultimate decision that public and private schools would not be reopened before September 15.

He said the educational process would start from September 15 and only teachers and administration staff have been allowed to attend schools by following proper SOPs to look after the administrative affairs of schools.