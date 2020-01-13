UrduPoint.com
Public, Private Schools Reopened Today After Winter Vacation

Public, private schools reopened today after winter vacation

The attendance of students and teachers remained thin because of heavy rain in various parts of Punjab on Monday morning.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) All public and private schools reopened after extended winter vacations came to an end here on Monday (today).

However, the attendance was witnessed very thin in both public and private schools due to heavy rain since yesterday night. The heavy and light rain in various cities of Punjab and other parts of the country paralyzed the system.

The MET Office forecast more rain during the next 24 hours.

“I couldn’t go to school due to heavy rain in the morning,” said Sania, a teacher of a semi-government school. “The rain disturbed the schedule and transportation system is an issue in such rainy season in a village like us,” she said. Sania lives in Lahore but teaches at school in village in suburb of the provincial capital.

On January 6th, 2020, Punjab government extended winter vacations till January 12 due to severe weather conditions.

Punjab School education department issued a notification that all public and private schools will re-open on January 13.

“In the wake of weather conditions, the winter vacations are hereby extended with effect from Jan 7, 2020 to Jan 12, 2020 in all public and private schools in Punjab,” read the notification.

The notification has also been forwarded to all the divisions and deputy commissioners of the province and other officials in Punjab government.

The provincial government had announced 15-day winter vacations across private and public schools in December.

“All public and private schools across Punjab were to observe winter vacations from December 20, 2019 till January 5, 2020. But the vacations were later extended to January 5 before the most recent extension.

However, the notification was issued late as hundreds of schools were opened today. On other hand, it has been raining in different cities of Punjab which created many difficulties for the school going children and staff.

