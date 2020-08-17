Public, private schools to be opened after Sep15: AC

(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :All public and private educational institutions would be opened after September 15 as per the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, said Assistant Commissioner Amirullah here Monday.

During his crackdown against private schools here, he said any school to be found violating the government directives would be sealed and legal action would be taken against school owner and administration.

He advised parents not to send their children to schools until the government allows, adding that till September 15, all the schools would remained closed.

Meanwhile the Assistant Commissioner sealed Iqbal Public School DI Khan road for holding classes and issued notices to the principal and school administration.