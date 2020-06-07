Public-private sectors' efforts must to provide save food: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that public and private sectors have to make collective efforts to ensure the provision of safe food.

In his message on the World Food Safety Day, he said that it was the right of every individual to get safe and healthy food as per health standards.

The senior minister said, "Provision of healthy food to people is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan." He said that non-governmental organizations should also play their role for providing pure and healthy food.

He said that visible changes would be made in food department in future through efficient working.

"World food safety day demands execution of individualand collective responsibilities to achieve desired resultstowards provision of healthy food to people."