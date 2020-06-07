UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public-private Sectors' Efforts Must To Provide Save Food: Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 02:20 PM

Public-private sectors' efforts must to provide save food: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that public and private sectors have to make collective efforts to ensure the provision of safe food.

In his message on the World Food Safety Day, he said that it was the right of every individual to get safe and healthy food as per health standards.

The senior minister said, "Provision of healthy food to people is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan." He said that non-governmental organizations should also play their role for providing pure and healthy food.

He said that visible changes would be made in food department in future through efficient working.

"World food safety day demands execution of individualand collective responsibilities to achieve desired resultstowards provision of healthy food to people."

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE community feelings, care for elderly will help ..

1 hour ago

Cuba praises UAE for medical aid, support in fight ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport gains silver Green Airports Recogn ..

2 hours ago

AED1000 fine, 6 traffic points for dumping used fa ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler tells graduates: Hard work is the basis ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 7, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.