Public problems to be redressed on priority basis: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan has said the government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to redress public problems on top priority basis.

He was addressing a workers' convention at the Dera of Chaudhry Arshad Jatt, Vice President PPP Central Punjab, during his maiden visit to Faisalabad on Wednesday.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage. However, the coalition government would strive to steer the country out of crises in addition to resuming the pace of national progress and prosperity. He asked workers to identify public problems and he would issue necessary instructions to the district administration for redressing the same on urgent basis.

He also paid tributes to services of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto and said that the PPPP had presented unprecedented sacrifices for the cause of democracy.

Chaudhry Arshad Jatt and others also addressed the convention while a large number of people were present.

Earlier, the governor was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at Kamalpur Interchange where he was received warmly and taken to the residence of Chaudhry Arshad Jatt in a motorcade.