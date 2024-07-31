- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Public problems to be redressed on priority basis: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan
Public Problems To Be Redressed On Priority Basis: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan has said the government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to redress public problems on top priority basis
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan has said the government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to redress public problems on top priority basis.
He was addressing a workers' convention at the Dera of Chaudhry Arshad Jatt, Vice President PPP Central Punjab, during his maiden visit to Faisalabad on Wednesday.
He said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage. However, the coalition government would strive to steer the country out of crises in addition to resuming the pace of national progress and prosperity. He asked workers to identify public problems and he would issue necessary instructions to the district administration for redressing the same on urgent basis.
He also paid tributes to services of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto and said that the PPPP had presented unprecedented sacrifices for the cause of democracy.
Chaudhry Arshad Jatt and others also addressed the convention while a large number of people were present.
Earlier, the governor was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at Kamalpur Interchange where he was received warmly and taken to the residence of Chaudhry Arshad Jatt in a motorcade.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif4 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth4 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..4 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week4 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful4 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik4 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution5 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand5 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA5 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais5 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar5 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..5 hours ago