Public Procurement Management Courses conclude at BPPRA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPPRA) held a prestigious certificate distribution ceremony at its office, said a handout issued here Wednesday.

The event was attended among others by Rashid Razaq Baloch, head of the Governance Policy Project, Abid Qureshi, MD of BPPRA, Noor ul Haq Baloch, Chairman of Balochistan Regulatory Authority, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Secretary of food, Farooq Marri, Secretary and the Vice-Chancellor of Turbat University.

The importance of public procurement management courses at the university level was discussed at the event. The guests shared their thoughts and insights on the significance of such courses in shaping the future of Balochistan.

MD BPPRA, Abid Saleem Qureshi expressed his gratitude to the GPP coordinator Rashid Razaq Baloch, for his unwavering support on the Training of Trainers (ToT) program.

The ToT diploma program was initiated at BPPRA with the assistance of GPP Balochistan and BPPRA's capacity-building section.

For the diploma training, the IMS Department in Peshawar was mutually selected, and resource persons from IMS were hired. Representatives from various Balochistan universities participated in this training, nominating their respective officers.

This diploma program, known as the Public Procurement Management Course, holds great significance. It aims to introduce a new series of courses at the university level in Balochistan, allowing the youth of the region to study procurement and related subjects that offer promising career opportunities in the future.

The collaborative efforts of GPP Balochistan, BPPRA and the universities are expected to enhance the capacity and knowledge of individuals involved in public procurement management, ultimately benefiting the development and progress of Balochistan.