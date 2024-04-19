Open Menu

Public Property Worth A Billion Retrieved In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Public property worth a billion retrieved in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Local administration retrieved four kanal public properties costing about a billion rupees situated in the middle of the city, an official spokesman said.

A land-retrieval operation was initiated along with an anti-encroachment drive on Friday morning,

The operation squad consisting of municipal corporation officials demolished makeshift construction and sheds spreading out four feet and three feet in length respectively.

According to the Assistant Commissioner (AC), the sphere of operation was increased across the district at the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Munawar Abbas Bukhari.

He said heavy machinery was employed to break sheds and temporary constructions outside the shops and in markets as well.

Kicking off early in the morning, the operational staff started breaking paved commercial seals being constructed at the nullahs.

The AC said that indiscriminate action was held along with police at the famous MM Road to clear the path for the visitors and smooth run of the commercial activities.

Related Topics

Police Road Market Billion

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

21 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

13 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

13 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

13 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

13 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

13 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

13 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan