Public Property Worth A Billion Retrieved In Muzaffargarh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Local administration retrieved four kanal public properties costing about a billion rupees situated in the middle of the city, an official spokesman said.
A land-retrieval operation was initiated along with an anti-encroachment drive on Friday morning,
The operation squad consisting of municipal corporation officials demolished makeshift construction and sheds spreading out four feet and three feet in length respectively.
According to the Assistant Commissioner (AC), the sphere of operation was increased across the district at the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Munawar Abbas Bukhari.
He said heavy machinery was employed to break sheds and temporary constructions outside the shops and in markets as well.
Kicking off early in the morning, the operational staff started breaking paved commercial seals being constructed at the nullahs.
The AC said that indiscriminate action was held along with police at the famous MM Road to clear the path for the visitors and smooth run of the commercial activities.
