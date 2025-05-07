Open Menu

Public Rally Condemns Unprovoked Indian Aggression; Expresses Solidarity With Armed Forces

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Public rally condemns unprovoked Indian aggression; expresses solidarity with armed forces

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A public rally carried out here on Wednesday at Shobra Chowk expressed solidarity with the brave armed forces and strongly condemned India’s recent aggression.

The demonstrators pledged to stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the defense of the nation.

The rally saw participation from local political and religious leaders, including Pakistan Muslim League (N) provincial leader Pir Zulfiqar Shah Bacha and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) Nowshera Deputy Ameer Maulana Qari Himayat-ul-Haq Haqqani. The gathering was held on the directive of JUI-S central chief Maulana Abdul Haq Thani.

Chanting slogans in favor of Pakistan and its military, the demonstrators strongly denounced India's alleged hostile actions.

Addressing the rally, Maulana Qari Himayat-ul-Haq condemned the overnight attacks attributed to India, calling them cruel and unacceptable.

“We strongly denounce the brutal assaults by India. The people of Pakistan are united with their army and will continue to stand by them on every front,” he declared.

The rally underscored the public’s unwavering support for national defense amid rising regional tensions.

