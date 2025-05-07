- Home
- Pakistan
- Public rally condemns unprovoked Indian aggression; expresses solidarity with armed forces
Public Rally Condemns Unprovoked Indian Aggression; Expresses Solidarity With Armed Forces
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A public rally carried out here on Wednesday at Shobra Chowk expressed solidarity with the brave armed forces and strongly condemned India’s recent aggression.
The demonstrators pledged to stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the defense of the nation.
The rally saw participation from local political and religious leaders, including Pakistan Muslim League (N) provincial leader Pir Zulfiqar Shah Bacha and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) Nowshera Deputy Ameer Maulana Qari Himayat-ul-Haq Haqqani. The gathering was held on the directive of JUI-S central chief Maulana Abdul Haq Thani.
Chanting slogans in favor of Pakistan and its military, the demonstrators strongly denounced India's alleged hostile actions.
Addressing the rally, Maulana Qari Himayat-ul-Haq condemned the overnight attacks attributed to India, calling them cruel and unacceptable.
“We strongly denounce the brutal assaults by India. The people of Pakistan are united with their army and will continue to stand by them on every front,” he declared.
The rally underscored the public’s unwavering support for national defense amid rising regional tensions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NSC calls Indian aggression "act of war"; authorises armed forces to avenge loss of lives6 minutes ago
-
PAF crushed Modi's pride by downing 5 Indian warplanes, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani6 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani condemns Indian strikes on civilians, praises Armed Forces6 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches major youth, sports initiatives: CM's spokesman6 minutes ago
-
Public rally condemns unprovoked Indian aggression; expresses solidarity with armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Indian war hysteria is a threat to regional peace: Senator Rubina Khalid6 minutes ago
-
E&T recovers Rs 2.96bn across Multan division in 10 months26 minutes ago
-
Indian Army's cowardly attack claimed life of another innocent child in AJK36 minutes ago
-
DC pays visit to ICT's hospitals; puts on high alert36 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Chinese envoy discuss situation following India's aggression against Pakistan56 minutes ago
-
Five netted over power stealing1 hour ago
-
13 criminals held1 hour ago