Public reaction worked! Tax not being imposed on burial

The section for tax on burials has been removed from the new laws of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation (LMC).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) The suggestion to impose tax on burial in graveyards has been rejected.

According to media reports, tax has not been imposed on graves after public reaction.

The graveyards have however been handed over to the LMC.

The Lahore administration said that the committee’s permission is must for booking a grave.

The LMC had sent a request to Local Government department to approve tax on the graveyards that come under its jurisdiction.

A recommendation was made to spend the amount collected through tax to oversee the graveyards.

Usually, it cost Rs10,000 for the rent of grave and burial. According to the fresh recommendation, a Rs100 tax would have been applied on graves for children while Rs1500 tax would have to be paid for graves of adults, which has been rejected.

A written request was sent to the local government department under which a committee has been made for graveyards.

A chairman will head the committee that will fix the time for burial and Fateha Khawani at the graves. People will only be able to visit the graveyards from 8am to 5pm for Fateha Khawani.

The committee will also fix the length, breadth and depth of the graves.