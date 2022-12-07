Public recognize police performance: RPO

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Saleem Khan Marwat said the performance and role of the regional police had been commended largely, especially because of its gallantry during the Khoi Bhara terrorist attack.

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Muhammad Saleem Khan Marwat said the performance and role of the regional police had been commended largely, especially because of its gallantry during the Khoi Bhara terrorist attack.

The efficient and gallant reaction to the recent terrorist attack on the polio team remained an exemplar that earned the best reputation for the department, the RPO said while addressing a ceremony held in his office on Wednesday.

A cash distribution ceremony was organized to recognize the gallantry and courage of the regional police while acting against a terrorist attack on polio vaccination teams in Khoi Bhara, a sub town in Darazinda sub-division.

The RPO distributed cash prizes among the officials of the regional police who retaliated to an armed attack later which left three terrorists killed.

He added that besides netting the terrorist network, the regional police attained the status of the 'best law enforcement agency' from the public.