Public Rejected PTI’s Politics Of Hatred: Amir Muqam
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam said on Tuesday that the people of Pakistan have rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) politics of hatred and chaos.
While talking to a private news channel, he said that the nation now understands that PTI has nothing to offer except divisive slogans and propaganda.
He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country is on the path to progress and prosperity.
Answering a question, he said that PTI’s call for another protest is merely a failed attempt to regain relevance. He said that the party’s previous attempts to create unrest had failed, and any future efforts would meet the same fate.
Commenting on the speculated alliance between PTI and JUI-F, Muqam dismissed the possibility, saying that it made no logical sense.
He further stated that even if such an alliance were formed, it would have no impact as the people have already rejected them.
Speaking about PTI’s governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister said that instead of delivering to the people, the party is solely focused on staying in the media spotlight. He termed the move to rename the Peshawar cricket Stadium as a mere publicity stunt aimed at appeasing PTI’s founder.
He added that PTI’s own cabinet had previously approved a policy prohibiting the naming of hospitals, airports, or public places after living individuals, yet the party had now violated its own decision.
Recent Stories
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High ..
Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership
Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO
UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of death penalty amid 'substantial i ..
Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held
'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature funding at UN talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s economic indicators show positive growth: Qaiser Sheikh6 minutes ago
-
Public rejected PTI’s politics of hatred: Amir Muqam6 minutes ago
-
ITP Issues Traffic diversion plan for foreign team’s movement in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material31 minutes ago
-
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High Alert amid heavy rai ..31 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership35 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO38 minutes ago
-
Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held38 minutes ago
-
Opportunities & Challenges for Youth in the Digital Age, Session held38 minutes ago
-
Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages51 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months51 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two human traffickers47 minutes ago