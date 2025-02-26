Public rejected PTI’s politics of hatred: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam said on Tuesday that the people of Pakistan have rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) politics of hatred and chaos.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that the nation now understands that PTI has nothing to offer except divisive slogans and propaganda.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country is on the path to progress and prosperity.

Answering a question, he said that PTI’s call for another protest is merely a failed attempt to regain relevance. He said that the party’s previous attempts to create unrest had failed, and any future efforts would meet the same fate.

Commenting on the speculated alliance between PTI and JUI-F, Muqam dismissed the possibility, saying that it made no logical sense.

He further stated that even if such an alliance were formed, it would have no impact as the people have already rejected them.

Speaking about PTI’s governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister said that instead of delivering to the people, the party is solely focused on staying in the media spotlight. He termed the move to rename the Peshawar cricket Stadium as a mere publicity stunt aimed at appeasing PTI’s founder.

He added that PTI’s own cabinet had previously approved a policy prohibiting the naming of hospitals, airports, or public places after living individuals, yet the party had now violated its own decision.