Public relations campaign needed to be promoted to maintain law and order situation: DIG

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman directed the senior police officers here that law and order situation in the district should be maintained and more effective measures needed to be taken to reduce crime rate as well as for the promotion of public relations campaigns and community policing.

He said this while chairing a meeting at DPO Office Abbottabad regarding law and order in the district in which District Police Officer Abbottabad Asir Afridi, Additional SP Abbottabad Owais Shafiq, SP Investigation Ishtiaq Khan and SDPO Mirpur Sabir Khan participated.

DIG Hazara said that SDPOs should conduct search and strike operations in the circle,during the time they should brought ladies police with them so that the sanctity of the veil and walls would not be violated.

Police should check the complete data of people living in rented houses, hotels etc, he added.

Sensitive locations should be cordoned off and suspicious people should be checked properly in wedding ceremonies to prevent any untoward situation and aerial firing.