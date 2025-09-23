Public relief, convenience govt top priorities: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday reaffirmed that public relief and convenience remain the government's top priorities, and no compromise will be made in this regard.

He made these remarks while chairing a progress review meeting on various initiatives in Sargodha Division. The meeting covered key programs and issues including the “Dhi Rani Program,” “PULSE Project,” wheat and flour pricing, HPV vaccination campaign, and efforts to control Lumpy Skin Disease.

Highlighting progress under the PULSE Project, the Commissioner noted that Sargodha Division currently ranks fourth in the province, with the initiative progressing successfully.

Regarding the Dhi Rani Program, he said that Sargodha Division received the highest number of applications in Punjab, with 2,080 applications submitted and 1,685 verified to date.

The meeting was informed that wheat and flour stocks are stable and available at government-fixed rates.

On the HPV vaccination campaign, officials reported that over 150,834 girls have been vaccinated so far, achieving 40% of the target.

The Livestock Department briefed that although the division is not currently at risk of Lumpy Skin Disease, preventive measures including animal vaccination are being implemented as a precaution.

Commissioner Awan also stressed the need for heightened vigilance and intensified anti-dengue activities, especially in flood-affected areas.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Health, Social Welfare, and Livestock Departments, among others.