Public representatives called on CM Buzdar in DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Public representatives called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday at Commissioner Office DG Khan in which matters pertaining to overall situation, steps being taken for prevention from coronavirus and development projects came under discussion.

The CM listened to their proposals and recommendations and assured them full implementation in order to resolve problems of the masses. Usman Buzdar directed administrative officers to resolve problems of the masses forthwith. Later, CM chaired a meeting at Commissioner Office DG Khan. PWD and NHA officials gave him a detailed briefing on the construction and repair of roads of DG Khan division. He was also apprised about the progress being made on development projects.

The CM directed PWD and NHA officials to expeditiously complete under construction development projects. He further directed that construction and repair of six schemes of N-55 Indus Highway from Ramak to Kashmoor should also be completed speedily.

The CM directed that construction and repair of Indus Highway from Taunsa to Tibbi Qaisarani should be completed on preferential basis and directed to improve approach road up to Steel Bridge. Development projects were due right of deprived and backward areas and their right to progress would be ensured at the earliest, he added.

Usman Buzdar directed to complete Indus Highway passing from Taunsa City besides completing dual drain project as soon as possible. He maintained that the PTI government had started real progress and would attain many other achievements.

Minister of State Zartaj Gul, Advisor Hanif Patafi, Members Punjab Assembly Ahmed Ali Dareshk, Ghulam Mohyuddin Khosa, Dr Shaheena Khosa, Javed Iqbal Qaisarani, party leader Sardar Abdul Qadir Khosa, ACS (U) Tahir Khursheed, Commissioner DG Khan Division, RPO and other officers also attended the meeting.