Public Representatives Have To Join Hands For Uplift Of Peshawar: Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Public representatives have to join hands for uplift of Peshawar: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that for the uplift of Peshawar, all the public representatives have to join hands and work together irrespective of their political affiliation.

He said people voted their representatives for bringing development to the area and not for doing politics adding if we remain indulge in politics then our four years tenure will pass in vain and we would not be able to face our people.

Talking to the elected local bodies' representatives of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf here on Wednesday, the Mayor further said that we have to serve our people without any discrimination or favor.

The delegation of PTI local bodies' representatives including Chairman Atta Ullah and Imran Khan Salarzai, vice president PTI Peshawar Muslim Taj and others apprised the Mayor about issues confronted by their areas including shortage of wheat flour, law and order, cleanliness and others.

The Mayor assured them that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis and every possible attempt would be made to address the same. He said he considered no one as opposition and all were his fellows adding collective efforts would be made for the wellbeing of the people of Peshawar district.

The Mayor told the delegation that for the uplift of Peshawar, he would take along all the public representatives adding the doors of his office were open for all. The representatives on the occasion thanked the Mayor for listening to their issues and assured all out support for the development of Peshawar district.

