Public representatives of Taunsa, Koh-e-Suleman call on CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The public representatives and notables of Taunsa and Koh-e-Suleman called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office.

The CM went to their seats individually and met them. Usman Buzdar listened to their problems during the four hours long meeting and issued instructions on the spot for the immediate redressal of their grievances.

The CM said that he was a representative of the backward areas including DG Khan and will go to the last extent to solve the people's problems. The incumbent government will change the destiny of the backward areas with the District Development Package. He said that the government was making serious efforts to redress the grievances of the people and he was available round the clock to resolve the people's problems. He also thanked the visitors to cross hundreds of miles to visit him.

Usman Buzdar said that his busy schedule may delay the meeting but he was fully aware of all the circumstances. He said that there was no room of politics of self interest in Pakistan. The public representatives and notables lauded the spirit of the chief minister for public service and said that he had changed the destiny of the backward areas and it was the greatness of Usman Buzdar that he did not forget his people even after becoming the CM. The youth of Taunsa said that there was nothing in Taunsa before but now it has a university, college, hospital, roads and everything. An old man said that the way Sardar Usman Buzdar was working, it was an example for others. Tribal folk singers performed Manqabat in Balochi language. Baloch folk singers paid tributes to Sardar Usman Buzdar for his public service.