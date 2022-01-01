Public representatives play key role in maintaining peace in society: RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz on Saturday said that members of National and Provincial assemblies have key role in maintaining peace in the society.

He said that the police department always welcome the proposals of the members of provincial and national assemblies.

RPO Javed Akbar Riaz expressed these views during an introductory meeting with the members of the assembly here.

The public representatives who attended the meeting included MNAs Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar, Tahir Iqbal, Provincial Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, MPAs Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Muhammad Qasim Khan Langah, Nazir Ahmad Khan Baloch, Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Shahida Malika Hayat, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Wasim Badozai, Tariq Abdullah, Saleem Labar, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Sabin Gul.

City Police Officer Multan Khurram Shahzad Haider, DPO Vehari Amir Abdullah Niazi, DPO Khanewal Syed Nadeem Abbas, DPO Lodhran Abdul Rauf Babar were also present in the meeting.

The RPO while giving briefing to the participants on the steps taken to improve law and order in Multan region said that law and order situation during Urs of Hazrat Shah Rakn-e-Alam, by-election in Khanewal, Christmas and new year night was remained under control due to effective measures of police. While several dangerous criminal gangs and notorious proclaimed offenders were arrested and a large quantity of drugs was also seized in Multan region.

The Parliamentarians hailed the police initiatives regarding maintaining peace and gave suggestions for further improvement.

Javed Akbar Riaz assured that all possible resources would be utilized to implement the suggestions of the public representatives.

He said the cooperation of the assembly members in community policing was important to bring positive change in the society.