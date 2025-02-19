Public response satisfactory at FOSPAH offices in Quetta, Multan: Fauzia Viqar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Chairperson, Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) Fauzia Viqar on Wednesday said the Ombudsperson offices opened in Quetta and Multan have received satisfactory public response as it was committed to ensuring a harassment-free environment and addressing the property rights concerns of women.

The FOSPAH had six offices across the country that were working professionally with a well-trained team that understood the sensitivity of harassment cases, the FOSPAH Chairperson said in her exclusive interview with APP.

Chairperson Fauzia Viqar said that FOSPAH would provide a legal mechanism for victims to file complaints and seek justice in a transparent and efficient manner. However, the number of complaints showed increased awareness and trust on FOSPAH's system that provide victims with quick and affordable justice, ensuring transparency in every step.

She also said that FOSPAH had launched several awareness campaigns for women rights in collaboration with The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), tv channels and Radio to convey awareness messages shared among millions of users and viewers.

She added that electronic media, radio, television, and social media platforms were also playing a vital role to spread awareness against women harassment at workplace.

The FOSPAH Chair stated that the Pakistan Penal Code defines harassment as a criminal offense. While, the law was initially designed to align with societal values and restrictions that had some legal gaps. whereas in 2024, amendments were introduced to expand its scope and bring the term discrimination under legal jurisdiction, she said.

"These changes have made the law more comprehensive and effective in protecting the victims. We believe that students should be educated on this issue, so we are advocating for the inclusion of harassment laws in curriculum," Fauzia Viqar said.

She urged the public to visit any of FOSPAH's regional offices across Pakistan or call FOSPAH Helpline at 0344-4367367 and can visit its website www.fospah.gov.pk to register complaints.

Fauzia Viqar also said that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 is the Primary law for handling cyber harassment and online crimes. Victims should contact the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in case of electronic crime complaints, she added.

She mentioned that women should know their rights and raise voice for seeking justice against harassment and property deprivation that were serious offenses, and the laws existed to protect the women.