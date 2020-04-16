Public safety must be all governments' priority: Dr Firdous Ashiq

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq said on Thursday that safety of the people should be the top priority of the federal and provincial governments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq said on Thursday that safety of the people should be the top priority of the Federal and provincial governments.

In a tweet, she said that no one was discrediting Chief Minister Sindh Murad ALI Shah,but holding lengthy press conferences in the presence of the relevant joint forum, was mere political point scoring.

She said that from day one, the federal government was saying that the country needed national unity and solidarity, not politics at this critical point.

She said that the claim of Chief Minister Sindh that he never heard someone dying with hunger was strange.

She questioned if he was waiting for people dying with hunger. Moreover she asked if Murad Ali Shah has ever met labourers and daily wagers.

Dr Firdous advised Sindh chief minister that instead of isolating people of Karachi in quarantine, he should have pity on the plight of the people of interior Sindh.